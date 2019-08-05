Raytheon Co. (RTN) Holder Davis-Rea LTD Has Boosted Its Position; Pool Corp. (POOL) Holder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Lowered Stake as Stock Price Rose

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 12,745 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $178.81. About 305,443 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Pool Corp. (POOL) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 2,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 14,415 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, down from 17,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Pool Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $185.54. About 30,915 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend and Voting Results for Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.51% or 1.70M shares. Wms Ptnrs Lc holds 1,361 shares. National Asset Management invested in 7,703 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Tradewinds Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 4,425 were reported by Pictet North America. Interest Group Inc Inc reported 93,567 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Corp owns 312,256 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability stated it has 165,630 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Citizens Bank & Trust And Trust stated it has 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Burney has invested 1.24% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 1,908 are held by Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Co. Hamilton Point Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 32,103 shares. Country Bank & Trust owns 602 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84 million worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 10,023 shares. $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Jimenez Frank R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,911 shares. Connecticut-based Yhb Investment Advsr has invested 0.03% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Blackrock stated it has 3.75 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Com reported 35 shares stake. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 2,915 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 55,889 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.33% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 25 shares or 0% of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc invested in 1.28% or 712,773 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments reported 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). 4,315 are owned by Pnc Financial Svcs Grp. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,834 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv has invested 0.09% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Old Financial Bank In stated it has 2,295 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp has 0.02% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 43,973 shares to 52,276 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc by 57,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.66M for 26.21 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

