Raytheon Co (RTN) Holder Cypress Funds Upped Its Stake; Valueworks Lowered Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $449,540

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 145,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.40 million, up from 137,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $183.82. About 1.42 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 16,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 63,890 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, down from 79,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 4.73 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Williams Companies Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “This High-Yield Stock Could Have Big News This Week – The Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Reasons This High-Yield Pipeline Stock Is Excited About What’s Ahead – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. Shares for $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. CHANDLER JOHN D also bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon on the rise after strong Q2 beat, upsized full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Ackman is Said to Exit United Technologies (UTX) Stake, Won’t Fight Raytheon (RTN) Deal; Said to Exit ADP (ADP) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “United Technologies says Raytheon merger will return $20B to shareholders by 2023 – Boston Business Journal” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon Canada, Maerospace Partner To Fight Illegal Offshore Activity – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.