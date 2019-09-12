Raytheon Co (RTN) Holder Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Boosted Holding; Devon Energy New (DVN) Holder Victory Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $19.44 Million

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 694,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 8.16 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $232.72M, up from 7.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $24.56. About 5.80M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 11/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B IN DEBT; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy Sees Per-Unit Lease Operating Expense to Decline 5%-10% by Year-End; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities an; 02/05/2018 – DEVON IN DISCUSSIONS ON ‘LARGE’ DIVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES: CEO; 27/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 02/05/2018 – DEVON TARGETING $1 BILLION OF ADDITIONAL DIVESTMENTS THIS YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B AGGREGATE BU

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 73,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $243.34 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $197.56. About 1.48M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold DVN shares while 201 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 308.94 million shares or 0.35% less from 310.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.05% or 173,714 shares in its portfolio. Doliver Advisors LP has invested 0.11% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Allstate Corporation accumulated 13,864 shares. Oppenheimer & Incorporated reported 22,549 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 9,694 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt has 1.39% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Parkside Bank And Tru owns 610 shares. Us National Bank De holds 0% or 45,699 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Millennium Management Ltd Co reported 195,384 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Co has invested 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Shelton Cap stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Roanoke Asset New York accumulated 25,034 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 82,518 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First City Mgmt invested in 1.09% or 8,632 shares. Metropolitan Life holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 56,173 shares. Narwhal Cap owns 37,242 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Us Bancshares De owns 431,381 shares. Oakbrook Invs holds 10,050 shares. Wisconsin Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1,512 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora has 0.07% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,100 shares. Asset owns 58,846 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.4% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). F&V Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 1,637 shares. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 0.03% or 1,922 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 14,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Greenleaf Trust owns 2,426 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dupont Mngmt Corp owns 79,545 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.16% or 2,310 shares.

