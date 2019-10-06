Raytheon Co (RTN) Holder Cambiar Investors Has Boosted Stake by $11.92 Million as Stock Price Rose; Holder Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Increased Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Position

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 8,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 170,214 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.06M, up from 161,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56. About 4.10M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 39.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 68,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 242,411 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.15M, up from 173,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $194.45. About 1.99 million shares traded or 13.81% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Incorporated Adv accumulated 0.47% or 11,686 shares. Moreover, Argent Tru has 0.28% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 15,935 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 76,191 were reported by Counselors Inc. Security National Trust invested in 420 shares. Skba Limited stated it has 2,400 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,087 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Va accumulated 1.06% or 89,314 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 118,132 shares. Moreover, Murphy Capital Inc has 0.17% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0.1% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1.92 million shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd has 10,285 shares. Jag Capital Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 6,607 shares or 0.13% of the stock. New Vernon Investment Ltd accumulated 2,700 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Deprince Race And Zollo invested in 0.56% or 115,489 shares.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Netflix, Raytheon, Spotify, Taiwan Semi And More – Yahoo Finance” on October 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Patriot, THAAD bolster Saudi defenses – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Boston Properties growing Waltham portfolio with $106M buy – Boston Business Journal” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Javelin missiles remotely launched from unmanned vehicle – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “7 Strong-Buy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 8,566 shares to 68,255 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 43,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 459,946 shares, and cut its stake in Valvoline Inc.

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open 09/27: (AGTC) (LVS) (MTCH) Higher (ATRA) (PRGS) (MU) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Macao Heading Into Recession Again? – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Las Vegas Strip Is Heating Up – The Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Las Vegas Sands updates on Japan strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 9/26: (PSNL) (LVS) (SGH) Higher; (PRGS) (MU) (CAMP) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold LVS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 264.75 million shares or 1.00% less from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0.02% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 6,712 shares. Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 16,007 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.19% or 49,793 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 170,214 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 0.06% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 4,658 shares. 5,800 were accumulated by Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Co. Burney Co owns 5,420 shares. Moreover, Amer Assets Inv Llc has 0.38% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 40,000 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 8,138 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.1% or 90,364 shares. Griffin Asset Management owns 33 shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun Ltd has invested 0.09% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).