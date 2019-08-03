Raytheon Co (RTN) Holder Bbr Partners Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Rose; Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) Stake Held by Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 48.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 6,354 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 12,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $179.27. About 1.24M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 9,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 301,337 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.96 million, up from 291,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.03. About 663,625 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,115 shares to 43,833 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 3,441 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma stated it has 6,275 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Eagle Ridge Management reported 1.27% stake. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.19% or 1,968 shares. Cetera Ltd Co reported 9,841 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Country Trust Fincl Bank holds 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 602 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.13% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.19% or 807,905 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.32% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 10,500 shares. California-based Investment House Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Badgley Phelps & Bell accumulated 34,837 shares. Paloma Prns Management reported 21,817 shares stake.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.18 million for 15.56 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. 10,023 shares valued at $1.84 million were sold by Lawrence Taylor W on Wednesday, February 13. Wood Michael J sold $643,693 worth of stock or 3,501 shares.