Raytheon Co (RTN) Holder Ancora Advisors Raised Position; Mangrove Partners Has Raised Its Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS) Position by $497,222 as Stock Declined

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The hedge fund held 300,791 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.34M, up from 295,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $661.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.30% or $6.36 during the last trading session, reaching $94.65. About 76,701 shares traded or 6.33% up from the average. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 08/03/2018 Virtus Investment Partners Introduces SMID Core Fund Managed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick; 31/05/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Reduces Reconciliation Build Time by 85% with Duco Cube; 06/04/2018 – Virtus Investment Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/05/2018 – Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend and Discloses Sources of Distribution — Section 19(a) Notice; 19/04/2018 – lnfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA) Declares Monthly Distribution; 26/04/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Selected by Pacific Global Asset Management LLC for Middle Office and Fund Administration Mandate; 13/03/2018 – DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividends And Sources Of Distribution; 08/05/2018 – Patriot National Receives Court Approval for Reorganization Plan; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q EPS $2.77

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 1,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 56,765 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34M, up from 54,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $180.15. About 2.40 million shares traded or 13.87% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consol Energy Inc by 48,195 shares to 155,939 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 6,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,058 shares, and cut its stake in Tessco Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TESS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma holds 0.15% or 6,275 shares in its portfolio. Webster Bancshares N A reported 0.04% stake. Fort Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,152 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset owns 1,903 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Thomas White has invested 0.09% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 139,333 shares. Reliance Of Delaware has invested 0.28% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 600 were reported by Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Co. City Co, West Virginia-based fund reported 1,595 shares. National Pension invested 0.21% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 27,878 were reported by First Fincl Bank Of Omaha. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 50 shares. Aviance Partners Ltd Liability invested in 3,348 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Markston Intl Lc invested in 2.15% or 100,641 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Inc invested in 3,210 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84 million. Another trade for 4,094 shares valued at $752,828 was sold by Jimenez Frank R.

