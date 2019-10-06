Raytheon Co New (RTN) Market Value Rose While Btr Capital Management Increased Its Stake; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Q Global Advisors Increased Position by $10.81 Million

Q Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 153.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc bought 277,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 457,484 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.18M, up from 180,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 10.45 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co New (RTN) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 3,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 41,189 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16 million, up from 37,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $194.45. About 1.99 million shares traded or 13.81% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $536.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,607 shares to 182,200 shares, valued at $24.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,170 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Q Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $98.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 315,960 shares to 293,942 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

