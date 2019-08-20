Raytheon Co. New (RTN) Market Valuation Rose While Private Trust Co Boosted Holding by $755,482; Palisade Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position in Us Bancorp (USB) by $3.54 Million

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 25.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 73,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 212,813 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.26 million, down from 286,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.29. About 985,061 shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Raytheon Co. New (RTN) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 4,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 13,864 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 9,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co. New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $184.48. About 1.13M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos. (NYSE:LOW) by 10,905 shares to 28,117 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K) by 12,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,340 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Total Bond Mkt (AGG).

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77 million and $631.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 16,500 shares to 23,569 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 14,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75B for 11.78 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

