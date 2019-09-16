Raytheon Co New (RTN) Holder South Texas Money Management LTD Raised Its Stake by $867,941 as Valuation Rose; Baxter Bros Lifted Position in Union Pacific (UNP) by $378,391

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 2,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 95,668 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.18M, up from 93,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $170.58. About 893,046 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co New (RTN) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 5,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 239,763 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.69 million, up from 234,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $204.52. About 1.16 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

More important recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha”, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Union Pacific Stock a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05M and $437.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14,725 shares to 14,928 shares, valued at $816,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 30,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,577 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsrs Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,787 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Company invested in 7,201 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Parsec Finance Mngmt Inc has 0.05% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moody Comml Bank Trust Division stated it has 67,824 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Moreover, Frontier Invest Mngmt Com has 0.01% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Eagle Inv Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 1.71% or 3.78M shares. Mechanics Bank Trust Department, California-based fund reported 10,384 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi accumulated 0% or 2,000 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0.32% or 3.13M shares. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.43% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Cohen Management has 1.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Broderick Brian C reported 13,869 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,180 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 471,816 shares. Fdx Advisors owns 7,544 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Raytheon delivering wireless TOW missiles to US Army – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Javelin missiles remotely launched from unmanned vehicle – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Pentagon Pulls the Plug on Boeing’s Multibillion-Dollar Ballistic Interceptor – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon (RTN), Hanwha Systems partner to upgrade Identification Friend or Foe systems – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 82,231 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 74,199 shares stake. Sequoia Ltd Com, Ohio-based fund reported 1,991 shares. Mufg Americas Corp stated it has 8,061 shares. Crestwood Advsr Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 72,622 shares. 19,342 are held by Adell Harriman And Carpenter. 10,825 are owned by Peloton Wealth Strategists. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 0.04% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 12,909 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0.29% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 23,716 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) reported 17,825 shares. Moreover, Indiana And Management Com has 0.13% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,373 shares. City Com accumulated 0.08% or 1,615 shares. Zeke Limited Liability Co reported 5,458 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt owns 47,737 shares.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8,728 shares to 428,030 shares, valued at $35.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 47,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 534,024 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).