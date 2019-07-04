Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Shares Declined While Edgar Lomax Co Has Lifted Its Holding; Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Holder Palouse Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $897,984 as Shares Declined

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,514 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.48 million, up from 72,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $173.45. About 1.24 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 28,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,924 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, up from 133,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 1.97M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 23/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZFS)

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Wood Michael J had sold 3,501 shares worth $643,693. Shares for $752,828 were sold by Jimenez Frank R on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Randolph reported 67,957 shares or 2.43% of all its holdings. 77,952 were accumulated by Keybank National Association Oh. Moreover, Origin Asset Mgmt Llp has 0.48% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 31,785 shares. Wagner Bowman accumulated 1,457 shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division accumulated 7,778 shares. 12 were reported by Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability. Nwq Invest Lc reported 146,589 shares. Earnest Ltd has 130 shares. 57,653 were accumulated by Zweig. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,712 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon holds 0.17% or 3.35M shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 4,640 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.14% or 6,373 shares. Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd Com owns 54,780 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co Com (NYSE:GM) by 66,475 shares to 282,349 shares, valued at $10.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 78,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

