Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Shareholder Edgar Lomax Co Has Increased Holding by $3.28 Million as Stock Rose; Celgene (CELG) Holder Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Trimmed Its Holding

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 90,514 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.48 million, up from 72,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $187.48. About 241,120 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 78.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 16,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 4,409 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 20,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $95.04. About 1.25 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 12/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Denali Capital Clo Xii, Ltd; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Rev $3.54B; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 21/03/2018 – From the PM bureau — $CELG dives into Alzheimer’s: Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 80,694 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 6,265 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd holds 0.33% or 50,255 shares. 111,468 were reported by Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv stated it has 303 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Twin Secs has 240,368 shares for 12.04% of their portfolio. Jag Cap Mgmt Lc reported 11,577 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Synovus Corp has invested 0.05% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Canyon Capital Advsrs Llc has invested 2.88% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Oz Ltd Partnership has 0.95% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Viking Fund Ltd Company holds 5,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Taylor Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 12.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Beck Capital Llc has 13,585 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 26,426 shares. Buckingham reported 32,980 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Editas (EDIT) Misses on Q2 Earnings & Sales, Gets New CEO – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celgene (CELG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Celgene Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 U.S. Stocks to Watch in July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Agios’ (AGIO) Loss Widens in Q2, Tibsovo Drives Sales – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. 4,094 shares were sold by Jimenez Frank R, worth $752,828. Lawrence Taylor W sold 10,023 shares worth $1.84M.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 331,150 shares to 156,411 shares, valued at $16.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co Com (NYSE:GM) by 66,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,349 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “US Army awards Raytheon $108 million contract for Afghanistan Air Force training – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Ackman is Said to Exit United Technologies (UTX) Stake, Won’t Fight Raytheon (RTN) Deal; Said to Exit ADP (ADP) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Raytheon Canada, Maerospace Partner To Fight Illegal Offshore Activity – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon upgrading Germany’s Patriot integrated air and missile defense system – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.