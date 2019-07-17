Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Shareholder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Increased Its Holding; Caxton Position In Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Was Has Raised

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 1,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,276 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 4,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $180.06. About 1.30M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 33,476 shares traded or 3.48% up from the average. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Argyle Inc has 1.98% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Llc reported 1,150 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 1.30M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Princeton Strategies Gp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 12,427 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Essex Management Co Ltd Llc reported 58,282 shares. Cannell Peter B & holds 46,955 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust Tru Company has 6,276 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Montgomery Management Incorporated owns 0.78% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 9,600 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 10,000 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 42,300 shares. 393,346 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp. 2,700 were reported by Garrison Bradford Assocs. Piedmont Invest Advsr holds 57,822 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Com Tn reported 0.02% stake. Raymond James has 0.16% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “RTN, SSFN AND MDSO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Raytheon Submits Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor Proposal – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Apollo 11 celebration to take over the National Mall. The Washington Monument will be the star. – Washington Business Journal” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Skittish Stocks Found New Momentum In June – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. $1.84M worth of stock was sold by Lawrence Taylor W on Wednesday, February 13. 4,094 shares were sold by Jimenez Frank R, worth $752,828 on Wednesday, February 13.