Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Position Maintained by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc; Connors Investor Services Has Upped Its Chubb (CB) Position by $340,900

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 2,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 27,290 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, up from 24,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $186.85. About 987,259 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Chubb (CB) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 2,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.97% . The institutional investor held 79,297 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11M, up from 76,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Chubb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $159.62. About 2.06 million shares traded or 35.50% up from the average. Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has risen 9.29% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CB News: 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHUBB DEBT, US, BERMUDA INSURANCE FINANCIAL; 03/04/2018 – CHUBB 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATES $380 MILLION; 19/04/2018 – New York governor presses banks, insurers to weigh risk of NRA ties; 18/05/2018 – Combined Insurance Named a ‘Best for Vets’ Employer by Military Times; 13/03/2018 – GRAB PARTNERS WITH CHUBB LTD CB.N TO OFFER INSURANCE SERVICES FOR GRAB DRIVERS; 13/03/2018 – Grab forms venture with Japan’s Credit Saison for lending services; 05/04/2018 – Chubb Appoints Christopher Maleno to Lead North America Field Operations and Matthew Merna to Lead North America Major Accounts; 30/05/2018 – Chubb Launches New Personal Cyber Protection Coverage; 17/05/2018 – CHUBB – APPROVED 3% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND TO $2.92 PER SHARE ANNUALLY ($0.73 PER SHARE, PER QUARTER) FROM $2.84 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Trenton Times: NFL Draft 2018 rumors: Cowboys want Courtland Sutton; Will Hernandez, Justin Reid, Nick Chubb in demand | Late

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.04, from 0.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold CB shares while 3 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 264,476 shares or 3.26% more from 256,126 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 336 shares. Fruth Invest reported 0.41% stake. Cleararc holds 0.29% or 11,139 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot Management Com Incorporated has 0.52% invested in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). Connors Investor Svcs reported 1.51% of its portfolio in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). 18,003 are held by Benedict Advsr. Cibc Mkts Corp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). Amer Rech Management reported 300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rowland Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). Nelson Roberts Inv Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Inc Adv owns 10,947 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Baldwin Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.16% stake.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 3,400 shares to 127,770 shares, valued at $19.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 13,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,763 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Barclays Invest Grad (FLRN) by 18,776 shares to 855,792 shares, valued at $26.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Another trade for 4,094 shares valued at $752,828 was made by Jimenez Frank R on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $1.84M were sold by Lawrence Taylor W.

