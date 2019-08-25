Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Position Maintained by Essex Investment Management Co Llc; As Edison Intl Com Stk (EIX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Zebra Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 47.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 18,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 58,282 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61 million, up from 39,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $180.53. About 1.32M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Edison Intl Com Stk (EIX) by 76.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 4,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 11,459 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 6,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edison Intl Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.11. About 1.91 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Edison International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIX); 12/04/2018 – Makeblock Neuron Wins 2018 Gold Edison Awards; 25/04/2018 – Pacific Edge at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 28/05/2018 – InMed Pharmaceuticals Conference Set By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 06/03/2018 – REG-Investment research and advisory firm Edison publishes report on Auriant Mining AB (publ); 19/03/2018 – PHILLIPS EDISON BUYS SHOPPING CENTER IN LEESBURG, FL; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO PEDRO PIZARRO COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 23/04/2018 – Diurnal Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 04/04/2018 – NJ TRANSIT: WESTBOUND TRAINS WILL BYPASS EDISON & NEW BRUNSWICK; 28/03/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Opens New Carpenters Training Center in Edison, NJ

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Catasys Inc Com Par by 46,110 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Str Corp Com (NYSE:STT) by 23,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,628 shares, and cut its stake in Kushco Hldgs Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Natl Bank Tru Division reported 7,778 shares. Windward Mngmt Commerce Ca, California-based fund reported 2,149 shares. Bristol John W And Ny owns 2,200 shares. Tci Wealth, a Arizona-based fund reported 1,917 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 1,288 shares. Camarda Fincl Llc owns 12 shares. First Foundation Advsrs reported 3,581 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,965 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 29,438 shares. 1,195 were reported by Stock Yards National Bank & Trust & Tru Company. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.19% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Oakworth Capital reported 1,749 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Advsrs has invested 0.1% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Biltmore Wealth Limited reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Quantum Capital Mngmt reported 5,135 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard owns 26.51 million shares. Old Bank & Trust In holds 6,827 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cohen & Steers owns 1.02M shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Company owns 0.1% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 41,000 shares. Lpl Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. Eqis Cap Management holds 5,359 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Raymond James & Assocs has 173,819 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 153,560 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt accumulated 3,626 shares. Cibc Savings Bank Usa holds 0.07% or 8,363 shares. Raymond James Na has 0.01% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Whittier Tru Com holds 0.01% or 4,680 shares in its portfolio. 820,581 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

