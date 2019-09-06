Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Holding Has Lifted by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Boosted Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $740,720 as Stock Declined

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 2,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 27,290 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 24,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $186.94. About 100,533 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 46.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 9,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 29,198 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, up from 19,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $67.14. About 850,902 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Sees FY EPS $6.82-EPS $6.92; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Modified ‘Dutch Auction’ Tender Offer Priced at $99/Shr-$114/Sh; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIF IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL FOR UNRESECTABLE STAGE lll NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Pat; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s promised rheumatoid arthritis blockbuster upadacitinib hits its marks in another PhIII – this time without any deaths $ABBV; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC SAYS 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK REFLECTS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE APPROACHING 9 PCT IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 146,771 are owned by Mariner Limited Co. Essex Services holds 0.69% or 28,456 shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 20,603 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Iowa-based Dubuque Comml Bank has invested 1.17% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 0.1% stake. Moreover, Fifth Third Bancorporation has 0.57% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Phocas reported 35,580 shares stake. Mcf Advsr owns 3,577 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Provise Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.2% or 17,526 shares in its portfolio. Gluskin Sheff & Associates Incorporated holds 0.95% or 198,718 shares. The Massachusetts-based Birch Hill Investment Advsr Ltd has invested 0.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). National Asset Mngmt owns 22,563 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Osborne Partners Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.49% or 31,360 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Sanders Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16. Donoghoe Nicholas also bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million on Monday, July 29.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Lrg Cp Grwth Alphad (FTC) by 4,660 shares to 157,017 shares, valued at $10.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,795 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 249,228 are held by Regions Corp. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd has invested 0.52% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ifrah Services stated it has 2,207 shares. Jacobs And Ca has 0.24% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 7,743 shares. Consulate holds 0.13% or 1,522 shares in its portfolio. Burney has invested 1.24% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Duncker Streett Com has 150 shares. Motco stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 1,352 were accumulated by Lourd Cap Limited Liability. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.02% stake. Andra Ap stated it has 42,300 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Dumont And Blake Advsrs holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 4,615 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc holds 2,366 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brinker Cap Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 48,656 shares.