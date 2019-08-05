Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Holder Sg Americas Securities Has Cut Its Position; Harsco (HSC) Valuation Rose While Copper Rock Capital Partners Lowered Its Position

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 27.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 266,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 694,672 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.04M, down from 961,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.1. About 1.38 million shares traded or 133.25% up from the average. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Harsco; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Ratifies Audit Committee’s Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Harsco Corporation Investors (HSC); 02/05/2018 – Harsco Sees 2Q GAAP and Adjusted Operating Income of $45 Million to $50 Million; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO REPORTS $75M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – ACQUIRED ALTEK, ON A DEBT AND CASH FREE BASIS; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO BUYS ALTEK FOR £45M; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 88.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 275,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 34,225 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 309,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $179.27. About 1.27M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Wood Michael J sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Lawrence Taylor W sold 10,023 shares worth $1.84M.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.18M for 15.56 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd reported 46,140 shares. Macquarie Gp owns 4.10 million shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Inc accumulated 8,923 shares. 1,600 were reported by Forbes J M & Com Llp. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.36% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ally Fin Inc has 10,000 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Natl Pension Serv holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 296,087 shares. Cwm Llc holds 0.18% or 48,139 shares. Hudson Valley Advsr Incorporated Adv has 0.54% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 12,306 shares. Huntington Bancorp, Ohio-based fund reported 24,987 shares. Advsr Capital Mgmt owns 1.1% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 95,973 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) owns 0.23% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,890 shares. Da Davidson, a Montana-based fund reported 36,262 shares. United Cap Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc Com (NYSE:STI) by 511,815 shares to 592,555 shares, valued at $35.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc Com by 136,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Interdigital Inc Com (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 67.18 million shares or 1.57% more from 66.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 58,941 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. D E Shaw Inc invested in 0.01% or 458,292 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 17,640 shares. Copper Rock Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.02% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) or 694,672 shares. Prudential Fin invested in 331,639 shares. Rodgers Brothers invested 0.06% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.17% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 2,155 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 62,475 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na has invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Australia-based Macquarie Gru has invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 35,710 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Com has 117 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.03% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC).

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR) by 44,695 shares to 261,321 shares, valued at $18.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).