Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Holder Cullen Frost Bankers Trimmed Holding by $1.44 Million; As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Brave Asset Management Upped Position

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 107.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 5,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 10,369 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $726,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 11.56M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST CATHERINE MANN SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 21/05/2018 – Banker & Trades: US Gun Lobby Takes Aim at `Gun-Hating’ Banks Citi, BofA; 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S EN+ GROUP PLC SAYS WAS INFORMED BY LATE EVENING ON FRIDAY, 6 APRIL 2018, THAT CITI DEPOSITARY RECEIPT SERVICES CLOSED BOOKS OF EN+ GROUP PLC 144A (CUSIP 29355E109) AND REG S (CUSIP 29355E208)…; 26/04/2018 – British takeover regulator appoints Citigroup executive as director general; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SEEING GOOD CREDIT PERFORMANCE AROUND THE WORLD, SAYS CFO; 19/03/2018 – CYPRUS COOP BANK PICKS CITIGROUP TO FIND BUYER FOR BANK, ASSETS; 06/04/2018 – HALFORDS GROUP PLC HFD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 20/04/2018 – Trump One of Many Wildcards in Oil Market, Says Citi’s Eric Lee (Video); 11/05/2018 – ValueAct Buys Into Citigroup — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Morgan Stanley lures top financial institutions banker from Citi

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 8,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 82,231 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.30 million, down from 90,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $195.52. About 1.26M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regent Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 47,085 shares. Finemark National Bank & invested in 0.6% or 153,548 shares. 220 were accumulated by Litman Gregory Asset Management Lc. Berkshire Asset Lc Pa holds 170,203 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.42% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). James Invest Research, Ohio-based fund reported 81 shares. Stock Yards Savings Bank Trust stated it has 4,496 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Patten & Patten Tn holds 114,284 shares. Heritage Wealth owns 6,287 shares. 9,357 are owned by Acg Wealth. Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 0.67% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 107,692 shares. Davis Prns invested in 400,000 shares. Davenport And Lc invested 1.69% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Calamos Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 798,834 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Co owns 359,889 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Learnbonds.com which released: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” on September 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Houston health care co. won’t appeal stock delisting; CFO and chief legal officer resign – Houston Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “M&A deal activity slows in first three quarters of 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Wells Fargo poaches next CEO from another big bank; Charlotte manufacturer sees another leader depart – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Can Trump Delist China? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $178.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,433 shares to 10,676 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,331 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr National Mun Etf (MUB) by 2,906 shares to 3,676 shares, valued at $416,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind Com (NYSE:LNC) by 5,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Fox Corp Cl A Com.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.49M for 17.09 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Woodstock has invested 0.79% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 89,409 are owned by Advisory Research. Raymond James Trust Na holds 9,920 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The Belgium-based Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Exane Derivatives invested in 7,016 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc holds 0.01% or 30,703 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 513,465 shares. 87,184 are held by Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd. Verition Fund Management Llc owns 6,181 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 27,500 were reported by Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Limited Co. Blackrock Inc holds 21.58M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.