Rayonier (RYN) to pay $0.27 on Sep 27, 2019; Shorts at Biosig Technologies (BSGM) Raised By 30.61%

Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) is expected to pay $0.27 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:RYN) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.27 dividend. Rayonier Inc’s current price of $26.30 translates into 1.03% yield. Rayonier Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $26.3. About 484,545 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c

Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) had an increase of 30.61% in short interest. BSGM’s SI was 796,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 30.61% from 609,900 shares previously. With 238,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM)’s short sellers to cover BSGM’s short positions. The SI to Biosig Technologies Inc’s float is 7.08%. The stock decreased 3.99% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $6.97. About 139,730 shares traded. BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) has risen 31.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.18% the S&P500.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company has market cap of $151.63 million. The firm develops includes PURE EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold Rayonier Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Group Lc reported 233,760 shares stake. Raymond James And Associate invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Fuller And Thaler Asset Management owns 2.36M shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Stelac Advisory Serv Ltd Liability reported 5,196 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) or 23,133 shares. Asset Mngmt One Communications holds 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) or 767 shares. First L P owns 131,391 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has 7,500 shares. California Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 1.49M shares. Cornerstone stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% or 56,492 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt accumulated 5,606 shares. Federated Pa holds 0% or 45,837 shares.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $3.41 billion. As of December 31, 2017, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. It has a 39.25 P/E ratio. South , U.S.