Rayonier (RYN) Stake Lifted by Marathon Asset Management Llp; Dollar Tree Com (DLTR) Shareholder Palladium Partners Has Decreased Holding

Palladium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com (DLTR) by 47.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc sold 62,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42 million, down from 133,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $101.75. About 2.00 million shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 62,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.68M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.85M, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.04. About 508,712 shares traded or 11.53% up from the average. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.80% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,715 shares to 78,175 shares, valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) by 1,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Noteworthy ETF Outflows: JKG, MSI, AZO, DLTR – Nasdaq" on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "10 Great Stocks to Buy on Dips – Nasdaq" published on May 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Dollar Tree Trades Lower Following Q1 Earnings – Benzinga" on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Nasdaq 100 Movers: DLTR, WYNN – Nasdaq" published on April 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "Is Dollar Tree A Bargain Stock After Q4 Earnings? – Benzinga" with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 28.26 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

