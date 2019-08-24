Rayonier (RYN) Shareholder Private Ocean Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Declined; As Ctrip Com Intl LTD American De (CTRP) Share Value Declined, Boston Common Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 93.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 65,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150,000, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $26.3. About 484,545 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd American De (CTRP) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 11,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 116,714 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, down from 128,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd American De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.14. About 3.33 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America holds 0.34% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) or 119,982 shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc accumulated 1,125 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Com reported 0.07% stake. Delta Asset Ltd Tn stated it has 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 9,206 shares. Co Bank owns 7,035 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Republic Invest Management Inc holds 9,844 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 0% or 13,668 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 19,843 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 5,299 shares or 0% of its portfolio. U S Invsts Inc holds 0.08% or 5,000 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 7,427 shares. Td Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 109,800 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company owns 4.01 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mgmt accumulated 261,800 shares.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,942 shares to 30,517 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinor Asa Sponsored Adr by 84,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 645,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc Com (NYSE:MHK).

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07 million for 42.29 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.