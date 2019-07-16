Rayonier (RYN) Shareholder Private Ocean Has Trimmed Stake as Shares Rose; As Agilent Technologies (A) Shares Declined, Wealthtrust Fairport Has Decreased by $427,040 Its Position

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 93.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 65,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150,000, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.65. About 143,310 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.80% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc sold 5,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 105,744 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.50M, down from 111,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.01. About 1.96 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 22/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Agilent-YI Scientific Deal Aren’t Disclosed; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q EPS 63c; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ASSETS OF ULTRA SCIENTIFIC; 15/05/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies To Acquire Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc; 24/05/2018 – Agilent and University of Duisburg-Essen Announce Collaboration Agreement; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 06/03/2018 Agilent Wins Security Innovation Award

Analysts await Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. RYN’s profit will be $15.56 million for 61.77 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Rayonier Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles Advsr invested in 76,381 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Leavell stated it has 0.22% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Goldman Sachs Gru owns 0.01% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 565,906 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 54,985 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 237,831 shares. Hartford Financial Mgmt reported 5,606 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 13,668 shares or 0% of the stock. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 8,089 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 32,312 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Telemus Capital Ltd stated it has 23,239 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mercer Capital Advisers invested in 0.01% or 337 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 638,200 shares. Amg National Tru Comml Bank accumulated 15,739 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 347,821 shares. Becker Mngmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 17,830 shares.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 23,775 shares to 96,913 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 13,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,448 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.00 million activity. McMullen Michael R. had sold 17,491 shares worth $1.31M on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust Com stated it has 1,765 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,073 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 293,106 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 142,670 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc stated it has 29,603 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 185,024 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Artemis Inv Ltd Liability Partnership owns 696,594 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd owns 7,269 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B Inc has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Welch And Forbes Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 6,376 shares. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership accumulated 2,761 shares. Fiera Capital stated it has 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins holds 5.49 million shares. Moreover, Umb Bankshares N A Mo has 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 3,098 shares.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $227.52 million for 24.31 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.