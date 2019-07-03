Rayonier (RYN) Shareholder Private Ocean Has Cut Its Position as Share Value Rose; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Market Value Rose While Coastline Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Holding by $551,460

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 93.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 65,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150,000, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $30.9. About 419,782 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.80% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 2,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,550 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, down from 29,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $301.11. About 926,805 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacts With Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stevens First Principles Advsr has 1.43% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 76,381 shares. Clean Yield Gp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Exane Derivatives holds 63 shares. 9,730 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 12,348 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Company owns 187 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 0.01% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Bancshares Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.01% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Utah Retirement System holds 0.02% or 24,298 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). 174 were reported by Carroll Finance Inc. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.02% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Montgomery Inv Mgmt holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 76,926 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 13,668 shares.

Analysts await Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. RYN’s profit will be $15.56M for 64.38 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Rayonier Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20B for 25.09 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreno Evelyn V reported 1,937 shares. Montecito National Bank And holds 0.46% or 5,518 shares in its portfolio. First Bankshares Of Hutchinson holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 3,218 shares. 19,663 are owned by Whittier Com Of Nevada. Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Chevy Chase Trust reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,323 shares. Aviance Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0.66% or 8,448 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 8,674 shares. The California-based Karp Capital has invested 0.48% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 2,148 shares. Bernzott Cap Advsrs reported 30,381 shares. Security Co holds 19,923 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Invest has 0.03% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 390 shares. Echo Street Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.89% or 166,136 shares.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,900 shares to 20,665 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferre.

