Rayonier (RYN) Shareholder Private Ocean Has Cut Its Position as Share Price Declined; Bb&T Has Raised Position in Parker Hannifin (PH) by $684,855 as Market Valuation Declined

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 93.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 65,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150,000, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.91. About 28,630 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Parker Hannifin (PH) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 4,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 18,023 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, up from 14,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Parker Hannifin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $163.87. About 106,936 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities; 19/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 15% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 66 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has Annual Rev of About $60M; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97; 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Holding stated it has 450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability has 25,950 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Franklin Street Advisors Incorporated Nc holds 0.03% or 7,500 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested 0.04% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Tiaa Cref Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 434,606 shares. Aperio Limited Liability owns 24,122 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd invested in 0.01% or 25,640 shares. Comm Bancorp holds 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) or 7,035 shares. Comerica National Bank has invested 0.03% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Central Securities invested 3.5% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Becker Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Amg Comml Bank holds 15,739 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd has 0% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 132,630 shares.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 19,160 shares to 509,492 shares, valued at $18.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (CIU) by 6,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,795 shares, and cut its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).