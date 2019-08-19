Rayonier (RYN) Shareholder Private Ocean Cut Its Position; Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Valuation Declined While Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 41.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 21,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 31,556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $596,000, down from 53,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.85. About 6.92 million shares traded or 7.11% up from the average. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 93.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 65,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150,000, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.04. About 842,823 shares traded or 65.42% up from the average. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 58,955 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 20,063 shares. Northern Corp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 662,820 shares. 1.34 million were accumulated by Westpac Corporation. California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.05% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Menta Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 64,500 shares. The California-based Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Security And Mgmt holds 3.82% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 4.98 million shares. Legal & General Gru Plc has 0.08% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 7.30 million shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 3.61M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 218,016 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement stated it has 1.28 million shares. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc owns 1.44M shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 1.80M shares.

More notable recent Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lamar Advertising Company Names Jay Johnson Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Dividend on Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) And Wondering If The 16% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Host Hotels & Resorts: Increasing Supply And Weakening Economy Will Result In Weak Earnings Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4,729 activity.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6,155 shares to 10,641 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 119,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).