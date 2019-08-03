Rayonier (RYN) Shareholder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Boosted Holding by $2.34 Million as Market Value Declined; Cintas (CTAS) Position Has Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 57.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 7,093 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 4,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $258.41. About 412,436 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 75,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 2.36M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.38M, up from 2.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 305,083 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 255,650 shares to 973,451 shares, valued at $53.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) by 120,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 587,204 shares, and cut its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Capital Mngmt holds 0.02% or 17,830 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Co holds 4.01M shares. 19,843 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. First Fincl Corp In reported 2,831 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt One Communication invested in 0% or 767 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 13,035 shares. U S Glob reported 5,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Maine-based Spinnaker has invested 0.03% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation reported 25,640 shares. Clean Yield Grp owns 1,125 shares. Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh reported 12,121 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel stated it has 7,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.02% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 51,594 shares. Real Estate Services Ltd owns 74,600 shares. Earnest Prtn holds 0% or 35 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Capital Finance Advisers Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 2,711 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 38,252 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 10,600 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Royal London Asset accumulated 32,448 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) has 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.09% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1,363 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 1.85M shares or 1.06% of the stock. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Company owns 0.08% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 15,284 shares. 3,000 are owned by Mgmt Associate. Intrust Fincl Bank Na reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). New York-based Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corporation New York has invested 0.29% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Lincoln National, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,207 shares. Cibc World Markets Corp reported 20,498 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) by 130,200 shares to 130,200 shares, valued at $565,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Montreal Que (Put) (NYSE:BMO) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. 1,000 shares valued at $200,600 were sold by Thompson Michael Lawrence on Tuesday, February 12. FROOMAN THOMAS E sold $351,106 worth of stock.