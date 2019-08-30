Rayonier (RYN) Shareholder Amg National Trust Bank Trimmed Stake; Intersect Capital Has Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Position by $340,614; Stock Declined

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 19,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 15,739 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $496,000, down from 35,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. About 95,382 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 894 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,077 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 8,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $364.66. About 1.29M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – BA: U.S. military Osprey emergency landing; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: LOW-EARTH ORBIT TRAVEL TO BE `COMMON’ W/N NEXT DECADE; 18/05/2018 – India’s Jet Airways Planning Follow-On Deal for Boeing 737 Max; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA BOEING B777 LEASE TERM 10 YEARS; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 09/05/2018 – Boeing’s $20bn Iran contracts frozen by sanctions; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Agreement Supports Longevity of Prolific Turboshaft Engine Powering Global Ops; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect Boeing engines; 25/04/2018 – AIRBUS STUDYING PLANS TO INCREASE A320-FAMILY OUTPUT AS HIGH AS 75 AIRCRAFT A MONTH OVER LONGER TERM

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors by 52,234 shares to 162,700 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 6,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $52,683 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Bluestein R H & Com holds 0.01% or 7,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 204,027 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 252,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 2.47 million shares. Zacks Mgmt reported 0.03% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). 28,825 are held by Grace And White Inc New York. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7,427 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 16,801 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns reported 37,890 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 160,950 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of has invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Inc invested in 0.01% or 42,535 shares. Telemus Cap Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 23,239 shares. Perkins Coie Company accumulated 1,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

