Rayonier (RYN) Market Valuation Declined While Third Avenue Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.14 Million; Gsa Capital Partners Llp Decreased Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) Holding by $364,608 as Stock Rose

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (RYN) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 71,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The hedge fund held 2.03M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.47 million, down from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.32. About 300,504 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) by 42.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 6,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 9,250 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $501,000, down from 16,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Portland Gen Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $56.79. About 491,522 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25

Analysts await Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. POR’s profit will be $47.58 million for 26.79 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Portland General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PGE set to pay residential customers not to use energy – Portland Business Journal” on April 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “As new energy landscape takes shape, PGE (NYSE: POR) looks to a smarter grid – Portland Business Journal” published on January 03, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Portland General Electric: New law will boost zero-emission vehicles in Oregon, reducing state’s impact on climate change – PRNewswire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Portland General Electric Company (POR) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Portland General Electric (POR) Presents At EEI 52nd Financial Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 06, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold POR shares while 105 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 80.17 million shares or 0.59% less from 80.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, First Mercantile Tru has 0.03% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 4,441 shares. Ima Wealth Inc owns 786 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 112,012 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 2.64M shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Burney Co stated it has 6,670 shares. Prudential holds 0.04% or 516,875 shares. Bessemer Group invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Vista Capital Prns Inc has 39,605 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated invested in 7,630 shares. Signaturefd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 18,540 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 120 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 2,023 shares.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $892.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 120,551 shares to 157,217 shares, valued at $912,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 7,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

More notable recent Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is a Surprise Coming for Rayonier (RYN) This Earnings Season? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The State Of REITs: October 2018 Edition – Seeking Alpha” published on October 09, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Lumber Stocks to Consider Buying in 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $52,683 activity.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argan Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 44,142 shares to 133,142 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class B by 18,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Tidewater Inc..

Analysts await Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 83.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.18 per share. RYN’s profit will be $3.89M for 236.00 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Rayonier Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.57% negative EPS growth.