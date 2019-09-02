Rayonier (RYN) Holding Raised by St Germain D J Co Inc; Mackay Shields Maintains Holding in Envestnet (ENV)

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 9998% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 499,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The institutional investor held 504,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $896,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 245,486 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.75% CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER PURCHASED, REDEEMED OR CONVERTED; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.81, REV VIEW $817.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 15/05/2018 – Can Anyone Challenge Envestnet? — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – New Envestnet Insurance Exchange Integrates Insurance Solutions into Wealth Management Practice; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Investments Named “2018 Asset Manager of the Year” and “2018 Strategist of the Year” by Envestnet and Investment Advisor Magazine; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 42C; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit; 04/04/2018 – PMC Increases Throughput Efficiency and Job Quality with Rethink Robotics’ Sawyer

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 53.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 216,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 623,883 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.67 million, up from 407,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 490,855 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $52,683 activity.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 76,991 shares to 167,013 shares, valued at $17.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 13,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,449 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr Alerianmlp (AMLP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Victory Cap Incorporated owns 837,275 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx has invested 0.16% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Bollard Grp Llc reported 233,760 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co owns 225 shares. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 714,037 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One Limited owns 767 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Llc holds 0% or 35 shares. Financial Bank Of America De stated it has 483,406 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Florida-based Raymond James Assocs has invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Exane Derivatives accumulated 63 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 0% or 132,630 shares. Nomura Asset Limited reported 25,300 shares. Blue Financial Capital has invested 0.2% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Schafer Cullen Cap holds 0.01% or 11,625 shares.

