Rayonier (RYN) Holder Private Ocean Has Lowered Position as Share Value Declined; Amg National Trust Bank Position in Home (HD) Has Cut as Shares Rose

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 93.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 65,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150,000, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $26.06. About 732,517 shares traded or 51.44% up from the average. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Home (HD) by 39.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 6,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 9,767 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 16,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.91M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16 are owned by Regions Corp. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of holds 0% or 9,900 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 23,133 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teachers & Annuity Association Of America reported 119,982 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.02% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Td Asset Mngmt holds 109,800 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt owns 0.06% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 837,275 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated owns 30 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Ltd Llc Tn reported 0% stake. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited holds 965,211 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 69,481 shares. Comerica State Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 100,930 shares. 235,900 were reported by Swiss Retail Bank. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 35,226 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc owns 16,801 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rayonier Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caesarstone and Forterra among industrial gainers; Rayonier and The Goldfield among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rayonier Advanced Materials: Deep Value But No Catalyst – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Lumber Stocks to Consider Buying in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rayonier Scheduled to Release Second Quarter Earnings on August 7 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot: I See Further Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “After A Rainy Q1, Home Depot Analysts Look At Consumer Trends, Chinese Tariffs – Benzinga” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) by 86,632 shares to 842,602 shares, valued at $10.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) by 6,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hs Mgmt Prtnrs Llc reported 6.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 157,771 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Water Island Cap Limited Liability holds 0.31% or 26,790 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap holds 1.24% or 190,645 shares. Bragg Advsrs holds 1.18% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 47,146 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Co has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 522 shares. Btim Corp owns 18,997 shares. Hwg Holding Ltd Partnership owns 13 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ltd holds 0.6% or 69,609 shares. 285 are held by Magellan Asset. Murphy Mngmt has invested 1.57% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Markston Int Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.84% or 369,400 shares. Nbt Fincl Bank N A holds 8,803 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 858,658 shares.