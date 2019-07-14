Rayonier (RYN) Holder Private Ocean Has Decreased Stake as Stock Price Rose; Ranger Investment Management LP Has Decreased Its Steven Madden LTD (SHOO) Position by $9.01 Million as Share Value Declined

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 93.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 65,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150,000, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.65. About 507,432 shares traded or 8.54% up from the average. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.80% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN)

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 272,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 627,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.23 million, down from 900,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Steven Madden Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $32.9. About 445,761 shares traded. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.10% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q Adj EPS 54c; 16/05/2018 – Steve Madden Announces Participation in the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.68, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.60-Adj EPS $2.67; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.60 TO $2.67; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.60 TO $2.67, EST. $2.68; 22/04/2018 – DJ Steven Madden Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHOO); 03/04/2018 – Steven Madden to Expand Board Size to 9 Members From 8, Effective April 2; 03/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SAYS ON MARCH 30, CO’S BOARD DETERMINED TO EXPAND SIZE OF BOARD FROM EIGHT MEMBERS TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.55 TO $2.62

Analysts await Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. RYN’s profit will be $15.56M for 61.77 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Rayonier Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Management Limited Com holds 0.06% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.01% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 25,851 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.03% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.37 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cls Investments Limited Liability Company owns 332 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co owns 8.93M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited has invested 0.28% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Franklin Street Advisors Nc owns 0.03% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 7,500 shares. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Zeke Capital Lc holds 0.07% or 24,088 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 51,965 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Regions Fin accumulated 16 shares. Comerica Natl Bank stated it has 0.03% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 4.23, from 5.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold SHOO shares while 78 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 79.85 million shares or 51.63% less from 165.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,642 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raymond James Associates holds 0% or 51,809 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 13,922 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% or 12,742 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 91,365 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 25,833 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl invested in 42,941 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 25,563 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 214,467 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Vanguard Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 8.14M shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 123 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md owns 3.18M shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited has invested 0.02% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 101,845 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 51,114 shares to 436,411 shares, valued at $16.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Brick Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 66,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 675,347 shares, and has risen its stake in J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc..