Rayonier Inc. (RYN) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) is a company in the Lumber Wood Production industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Rayonier Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.33% of all Lumber Wood Production’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Rayonier Inc. has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.67% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Rayonier Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier Inc. 0.00% 5.50% 3.00% Industry Average 5.92% 12.02% 6.47%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Rayonier Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier Inc. N/A 30 46.76 Industry Average 85.75M 1.45B 36.51

Rayonier Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Rayonier Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Rayonier Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.79

The peers have a potential upside of 10.91%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that Rayonier Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rayonier Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rayonier Inc. -0.73% -2.5% 8.94% -0.26% -16.8% 12.64% Industry Average 2.80% 5.55% 8.54% 9.50% 8.10% 21.98%

For the past year Rayonier Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rayonier Inc. are 2.9 and 2.6. Competitively, Rayonier Inc.’s peers have 3.59 and 1.90 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rayonier Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rayonier Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.69 shows that Rayonier Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rayonier Inc.’s peers are 22.30% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Dividends

Rayonier Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Rayonier Inc.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors Rayonier Inc.