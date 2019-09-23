Rayonier Inc. (RYN) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) is a company in the Lumber Wood Production industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rayonier Inc. has 87% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 73.94% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Rayonier Inc. has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 9.17% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Rayonier Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier Inc. 0.00% 5.50% 3.00% Industry Average 4.77% 12.68% 6.68%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Rayonier Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier Inc. N/A 30 43.54 Industry Average 69.97M 1.47B 45.08

Rayonier Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Rayonier Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Rayonier Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.60

With average target price of $30.5, Rayonier Inc. has a potential upside of 8.54%. As a group, Lumber Wood Production companies have a potential upside of 18.94%. Based on the results given earlier, Rayonier Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rayonier Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rayonier Inc. -1.33% -4.85% -8.97% -3.23% -16.09% 4.88% Industry Average 3.25% 4.08% 4.76% 11.53% 9.05% 23.10%

For the past year Rayonier Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Rayonier Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Rayonier Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.02 and has 1.92 Quick Ratio. Rayonier Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rayonier Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Rayonier Inc. has a beta of 0.78 and its 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Rayonier Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.27 which is 26.60% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Rayonier Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Rayonier Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Rayonier Inc.