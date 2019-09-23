Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM) Valuation Declined While Hawkeye Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding; Hcsf Management Increased Stake in Agilysys (AGYS) by $361,746 as Stock Rose

Hcsf Management Llc increased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hcsf Management Llc bought 17,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The institutional investor held 647,983 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.91M, up from 630,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hcsf Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $649.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $27.43. About 54,656 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 48.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 129,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The hedge fund held 396,586 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $4.165. About 358,442 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.07, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold AGYS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.19 million shares or 107.64% more from 16.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Citigroup owns 13,533 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 107,345 shares. Mak Capital One Limited Co holds 24.54% or 2.41 million shares. 599,904 were accumulated by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Meeder Asset Inc has 318 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 36,722 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems, a New York-based fund reported 47,899 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Com holds 67,424 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). 20,172 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd. Federated Pa stated it has 2,312 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,360 were accumulated by Ls Invest Advisors Lc. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) or 13,848 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Com stated it has 191,699 shares.

Hcsf Management Llc, which manages about $154.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 35,000 shares to 397,404 shares, valued at $16.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 22 selling transactions for $9.48 million activity. The insider SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought $270,490. On Monday, September 9 the insider Kingsley Jebaseelan bought $51,180.