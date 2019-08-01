Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM) Shareholder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Raised Position by $583,700; As Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Shares Declined, Portolan Capital Management Upped Position by $2.64 Million

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) by 218.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 440,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The hedge fund held 641,710 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, up from 201,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ardmore Shipping Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.94M market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.34. About 282,247 shares traded or 25.28% up from the average. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) has risen 5.61% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ASC News: 27/03/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 09/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Fed KC: U.S. and Ardmore Area Economic Update – March 29, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q EBITDA $9.93M; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Irish RMBS Deal Ardmore Securities No. 1; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q Rev $50.5M; 23/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 09/04/2018 – Lisa Vanderpump to Sign Bottles of Signature Rosé at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store in Ardmore, Montgomery; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Corporation Announces Financial Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 44,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The institutional investor held 204,918 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 160,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 1.64 million shares traded or 38.48% up from the average. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM)

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc. by 91,012 shares to 79,588 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) by 1.07 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 747,958 shares, and cut its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

More notable recent Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Broadridge Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Hellenicshippingnews.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Reiterates $7.00 Price Target for Ardmore Shipping (ASC) – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” published on March 07, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, BOX and ZUO – Stockhouse” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Makes Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ZUO EGBN MNK: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Stockhouse” with publication date: July 30, 2019.