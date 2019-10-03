Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM) Shareholder Hawkeye Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $775,314 as Stock Price Declined; Orbimed Advisors Increased Boston Scientific (BSX) Holding

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 48.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 129,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The hedge fund held 396,586 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5. About 342,122 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 962,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 6.75 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $290.22M, up from 5.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 3.62M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED AND GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Increasing Health-conscious and Sports Vision Treatments Impacting HealthCare Sector; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.37-Adj EPS $1.41; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Agreement To Acquire NxThera; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Has Existing Minority Investment in NxThera; 20/03/2018 – Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA™ Mapping System; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – CO HAS EXISTING MINORITY INVESTMENT IN NXTHERA, EXPECTED TO RESULT IN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF ABOUT $240 MLN & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $85 MLN; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets

More notable recent Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces Dividend on the Company’s Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “30 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; McCormick Earnings Top Expectations – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces Sale of Matane, Quebec Pulp Mill – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Group Ltd holds 0.18% or 25,200 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10 shares. Argent Capital Management holds 1.92% or 1.17 million shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 1.96 million shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Lc holds 8.59M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 6,581 shares stake. Next Finance Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Richard Bernstein Ltd Co holds 100,751 shares. Gideon Advsrs reported 39,010 shares. Ci reported 1.23M shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 18,580 shares stake. Asset Mngmt reported 10,561 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 64,763 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Serv owns 154,079 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 12,359 shares.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avrobio Inc by 92,583 shares to 106,000 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU).