Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM) Holding Has Lifted by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc; Capstone Financial Advisors Lowered Position in Mcdonalds (Call) (MCD) by $760,000 as Stock Rose

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 44,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The institutional investor held 204,918 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 160,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.93. About 600,071 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (MCD) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $213. About 1.85M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic golden arches upside down in ‘celebration of women’ – and people are freaking out; 18/04/2018 – McDonald’s Problems in India Grow With Tax Beef; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c; 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

More notable recent Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Rayonier Advanced Materials Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Rayonier Advanced Materials Repositions Senior Management Team to Drive Growth – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces Sale of Resins Business – Business Wire” on September 19, 2018. More interesting news about Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rayonier Advanced Materials’ (RYAM) CEO Paul Boynton on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CORRECTING and REPLACING Rayonier Advanced Materials Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release – Business Wire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GRUB falls on MCD-DoorDash partnership – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McDonald’s Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Buy in July – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dividend Investing Works for All Ages – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

