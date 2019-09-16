Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM) Holder Hawkeye Capital Management Boosted Position; Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) Stock Were Volatile While City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Boosted Holding by $1.12 Million

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 48.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 129,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The hedge fund held 396,586 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.41. About 1.01M shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 55,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 668,401 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.43M, up from 612,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Tekla Healthcare Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $799.82M market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 100,684 shares traded. Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces Suspension of Dividend on Its Common Stock – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Selling Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 34,293 shares to 86,295 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA) by 68,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,238 shares, and cut its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund (TDF).

More notable recent Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Share In Healthcare And Biotech Gains With 12% Yield From This Tekla Fund – Seeking Alpha” on December 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pace Of Dividend Cuts Accelerates In February 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Distributions By 8%, But Don’t Panic And Here’s What To Do – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2018. More interesting news about Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: HQH/HQL Reset Distributions, PCF Tender Offer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

