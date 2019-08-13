Rayonier Advanced Matls (Put) (RYAM) Stock Value Declined While Equitec Specialists Has Raised Its Holding; As Under Armour (UA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Capital Fund Management Sa Has Lifted Its Position

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 52.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 80,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The hedge fund held 233,543 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, up from 153,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $18.13. About 579,690 shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) (RYAM) by 650.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 415,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The institutional investor held 479,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 63,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3. About 122,028 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12,800 shares to 15,800 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 73,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,527 shares, and cut its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (Put) (NYSE:ELLI).

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 120,980 shares to 59,058 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,700 shares, and cut its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd.