Rayonier Advanced Matls (Put) (RYAM) Market Value Declined While Equitec Specialists Lifted by $5.40 Million Its Stake; As Cosan LTD (CZZ) Market Value Rose, Holder Moon Capital Management LP Decreased Stake by $21.15 Million

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 77.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 1.92M shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 555,258 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, down from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.01% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 2.24 million shares traded or 160.53% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) (RYAM) by 650.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 415,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The institutional investor held 479,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 63,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.87M market cap company. The stock increased 4.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.15. About 744,656 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 120,980 shares to 59,058 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc by 17,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,653 shares, and cut its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd.

