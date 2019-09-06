Rayonier Advanced Matls (Put) (RYAM) Holder Equitec Specialists Has Increased Its Stake by $5.40 Million as Stock Value Declined; Deutsche Bank Ag Trimmed G (GIII) Holding by $10.81 Million as Stock Value Declined

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in G (GIII) by 47.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 277,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.29% . The institutional investor held 302,599 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.09 million, down from 579,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 933,935 shares traded or 1.01% up from the average. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD – SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.90 TO $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Net $97M-Net $102M; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.13, REV VIEW $3.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Adj EPS 26c; 05/03/2018 G-III Apparel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ G-III Apparel Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIII); 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 4c-Loss 14c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Sales, Profits Jump as Donna Karan Brands Latest to Go Fur-Free; 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) (RYAM) by 650.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 415,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The institutional investor held 479,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 63,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.17M market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.855. About 358,728 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 2.03M shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $242.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barnes & Noble Inc (NYSE:BKS) by 635,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 636,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd by 104,741 shares to 122,109 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co by 36,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,140 shares, and cut its stake in Dte Energy Co.

