Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Touches $5.68 Low on Jul, 8; THC BIOMED INTL LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAN (THCBF) Shorts Up By 307.69%

THC BIOMED INTL LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:THCBF) had an increase of 307.69% in short interest. THCBF’s SI was 5,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 307.69% from 1,300 shares previously. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.0042 during the last trading session, reaching $0.16. About 91,156 shares traded or 35.15% up from the average. THC BIOMED INTL LTD (OTCMKTS:THCBF) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) reached all time low today, Jul, 8 and still has $5.45 target or 4.00% below today’s $5.68 share price. This indicates more downside for the $282.61M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $5.45 PT is reached, the company will be worth $11.30 million less. The stock decreased 8.17% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 617,542 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 54.92% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.35% the S&P500.

Analysts await Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 115.00% or $0.69 from last year’s $0.6 per share. After $-0.52 actual EPS reported by Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.69% EPS growth.

