Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Reaches $5.06 After 5.00% Down Move; State Street Upped Waterstone Finl Md (WSBF) Holding By $417,312

State Street Corp increased Waterstone Finl Inc Md (WSBF) stake by 4.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. State Street Corp acquired 26,082 shares as Waterstone Finl Inc Md (WSBF)’s stock rose 5.50%. The State Street Corp holds 621,496 shares with $10.53 million value, up from 595,414 last quarter. Waterstone Finl Inc Md now has $468.42 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 23,189 shares traded. Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) has risen 0.88% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.55% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25; 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c; 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

The stock of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.74% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $5.06. About 607,113 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 54.92% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $248.52 million company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $4.81 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RYAM worth $12.43 million less.

State Street Corp decreased Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) stake by 43,744 shares to 3.98M valued at $195.03M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microchip Technology Inc stake by 2.85M shares and now owns 51.93M shares. Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.35, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold WSBF shares while 36 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 15.81 million shares or 0.53% less from 15.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 23,385 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Limited Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 14,787 shares. First Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). D E Shaw & Co Inc owns 19,088 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 5,174 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 78,364 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 12,319 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,330 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Prns. Teton Advisors Inc stated it has 0.13% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Brandywine Glob Invest Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 11,994 shares. 105,301 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Banc Funds Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.83% or 671,972 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated reported 0% stake.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $248.52 million. The Company’s products include cellulose specialties, such as cellulose acetate and cellulose ethers, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers. It has a 3.98 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commodity products, including commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications, such as baby wipes, cosmetic and personal wipes, industrial wipes, and mattress ticking; and absorbent materials comprising fluff fibers that are used as an absorbent medium in products, such as disposable baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, incontinence pads, convalescent bed pads, industrial towels and wipes, and non-woven fabrics.