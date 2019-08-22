Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Reaches $2.87 After 6.00% Down Move; PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LTD O (PPCCF) Sellers Decreased By 29.07% Their Shorts

PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LTD O (OTCMKTS:PPCCF) had a decrease of 29.07% in short interest. PPCCF’s SI was 3.50 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 29.07% from 4.93M shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 11658 days are for PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LTD O (OTCMKTS:PPCCF)’s short sellers to cover PPCCF’s short positions. It closed at $1.13 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.01% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.87. About 1.23 million shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier AdvancedThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $142.93 million company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $2.70 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RYAM worth $8.58M less.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $142.93 million. The Company’s products include cellulose specialties, such as cellulose acetate and cellulose ethers, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers. It has a 2.25 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commodity products, including commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications, such as baby wipes, cosmetic and personal wipes, industrial wipes, and mattress ticking; and absorbent materials comprising fluff fibers that are used as an absorbent medium in products, such as disposable baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, incontinence pads, convalescent bed pads, industrial towels and wipes, and non-woven fabrics.

More notable recent Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Misses Q2 EPS by 21c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Announces Sale of Matane, Quebec Pulp Mill – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) CEO Paul Boynton on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.â€™s (NYSE:RYAM) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance firm in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $24.95 billion. It operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; and Others divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers motor vehicle, commercial property, homeowners, cargo, liability, accidental injury, short-term health, marine hull, agriculture, surety, and other insurance products.