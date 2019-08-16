Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Reaches $2.83 After 7.00% Up Move; PARKLAND FUEL CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARE (PKIUF) Sellers Decreased By 25.52% Their Shorts

The stock of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 11.86% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $2.83. About 619,361 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHAREThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $140.93M company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $3.03 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RYAM worth $9.87 million more.

PARKLAND FUEL CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had a decrease of 25.52% in short interest. PKIUF’s SI was 288,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 25.52% from 386,700 shares previously. With 4,400 avg volume, 66 days are for PARKLAND FUEL CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:PKIUF)’s short sellers to cover PKIUF’s short positions. It closed at $31.53 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as an independent marketer and distributor of fuels and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $4.61 billion. The Company’s Retails Fuels segment supplies and supports a network of 1,075 retail gas stations under the Fas Gas Plus, Race Trac, Pioneer, On the Run/MarchÃ© Express, Snack Express, and Verve brands, as well as operates as a branded wholesaler for Esso and Chevron brands. It has a 31.85 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Commercial Fuels segment offers bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, agricultural inputs, oilfield fluids, and other related services and products to commercial, industrial, and residential clients in various industries, such as gas and oil, residential propane and heating oil, construction, mining, forestry, fishing, and transportation.