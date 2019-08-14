Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Reaches $2.75 After 9.00% Down Move; Shorts at 8×8 (EGHT) Raised By 4.56%

8×8 Inc (NYSE:EGHT) had an increase of 4.56% in short interest. EGHT’s SI was 13.68M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.56% from 13.08M shares previously. With 1.36 million avg volume, 10 days are for 8×8 Inc (NYSE:EGHT)’s short sellers to cover EGHT’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $24.59. About 669,092 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES 2019 TOTAL REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $347 MILLION TO $352 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 17% TO 19% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N – EXCLUDING DXI REVENUE, SEES 2019 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF 21% TO 22%; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q REV. $79.3M, EST. $76.8M

The stock of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 10.13% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $2.75. About 767,876 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/ShareThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $136.95 million company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $2.50 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RYAM worth $12.33 million less.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $98,872 activity. $98,872 worth of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) was bought by Verma Vikram.

More notable recent 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Is Investigating 8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages 8×8 Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “B. Riley downgrades 8×8 on earnings questions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Comms firm 8×8 up 4% after Q1 revenue beats – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “San Jose Earthquakes Tap 8×8 to Improve Communications On and Off the Field – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold 8×8, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 79.42 million shares or 16.78% more from 68.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Alyeska Investment Group Ltd Partnership holds 626,414 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System has 166,457 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 50,400 shares. Swiss Natl Bank owns 173,900 shares. Metropolitan Life invested in 0.01% or 21,553 shares. Pinebridge Invests L P, a New York-based fund reported 23,984 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1.56M shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.43% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 4.69M shares. Waddell & Reed Financial holds 1.98 million shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Co owns 113,154 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 72,926 are owned by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Edge Wealth Ltd Llc holds 500 shares.

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions for small and medium businesses, mid-market, and distributed enterprises worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.44 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Americas and Europe. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s pure-cloud offering combines voice, conferencing, messaging, and video with integrated workflows and big data analytics on a single platform.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $136.95 million. The Company’s products include cellulose specialties, such as cellulose acetate and cellulose ethers, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers. It has a 2.16 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commodity products, including commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications, such as baby wipes, cosmetic and personal wipes, industrial wipes, and mattress ticking; and absorbent materials comprising fluff fibers that are used as an absorbent medium in products, such as disposable baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, incontinence pads, convalescent bed pads, industrial towels and wipes, and non-woven fabrics.