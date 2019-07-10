Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) and its competitors on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Chemicals – Major Diversified companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.9% of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.14% of all Chemicals – Major Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.35% of all Chemicals – Major Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. 0.00% 15.60% 4.30% Industry Average 6.39% 22.70% 6.54%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. N/A 12 4.85 Industry Average 496.20M 7.76B 21.87

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.23 2.92 2.49

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. presently has an average price target of $16, suggesting a potential upside of 196.30%. The competitors have a potential upside of 45.36%. Given Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. -37.92% -42.72% -42.15% -37.11% -54.92% -18.69% Industry Average 1.81% 6.23% 14.22% 14.87% 27.06% 22.23%

For the past year Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. had bearish trend while Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.13 and has 2.40 Quick Ratio. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a beta of 3.67 and its 267.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s competitors are 87.35% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.87 beta.

Dividends

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s competitors beat Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. Its products include cellulose specialties, such as cellulose acetate and cellulose ethers, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers. The company also offers commodity products, including commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications, such as baby wipes, cosmetic and personal wipes, industrial wipes, and mattress ticking; and absorbent materials comprising fluff fibers that are used as an absorbent medium in products, such as disposable baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, incontinence pads, convalescent bed pads, industrial towels and wipes, and non-woven fabrics. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.