Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) is a company in the Chemicals – Major Diversified industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.45% of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.40% of all Chemicals – Major Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has 2.7% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.34% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. 1,207,243,994.27% 9.40% 2.60% Industry Average 1.56% 17.98% 5.38%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. 45.53M 4 4.97 Industry Average 113.49M 7.28B 93.22

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.90 3.30 2.57

With consensus target price of $4, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a potential downside of -11.11%. The peers have a potential upside of 46.01%. The research analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. -6.81% -27.68% -68.26% -67.39% -73.52% -56.34% Industry Average 6.70% 7.60% 6.19% 18.06% 30.16% 24.63%

For the past year Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. had bearish trend while Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.13 and has 2.39 Quick Ratio. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 3.57 shows that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is 257.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.95 which is 94.88% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. Its products include cellulose specialties, such as cellulose acetate and cellulose ethers, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers. The company also offers commodity products, including commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications, such as baby wipes, cosmetic and personal wipes, industrial wipes, and mattress ticking; and absorbent materials comprising fluff fibers that are used as an absorbent medium in products, such as disposable baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, incontinence pads, convalescent bed pads, industrial towels and wipes, and non-woven fabrics. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.