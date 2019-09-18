Raymond Snowden Acquires $859 Worth of German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Stock; G2 Investment Partners Management Trimmed Its Green Dot (GDOT) Holding

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased Green Dot Corp (GDOT) stake by 15.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 13,813 shares as Green Dot Corp (GDOT)’s stock declined 20.30%. The G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 75,000 shares with $3.67M value, down from 88,813 last quarter. Green Dot Corp now has $1.40B valuation. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 204,257 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) stake by 241,878 shares to 499,177 valued at $11.42M in 2019Q2. It also upped Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) stake by 50,528 shares and now owns 72,165 shares. Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) was raised too.

Analysts await Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 123.68% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Green Dot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.54% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold GDOT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 44.34 million shares or 1.26% more from 43.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William Com Il holds 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) or 7,920 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 13,184 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mackenzie Fin has 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 12,200 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us Inc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 714,936 shares. Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Citigroup has invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). The Florida-based Raymond James Assocs has invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Parametric Assocs Llc holds 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) or 120,579 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 42,441 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 119,550 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt LP reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Morgan Stanley owns 56,811 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Green Dot has $87 highest and $2900 lowest target. $47.83’s average target is 77.15% above currents $27 stock price. Green Dot had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Tuesday, March 26. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. Wood downgraded Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) on Thursday, August 8 to “Market Perform” rating.

Raymond Snowden, an insider of German American Bancorp Inc, currently shareholder a few days ago disclosed a new deal with the SEC. As discovered in the electronic form, Raymond Snowden purchased 26 shares of the corporation, priced at $33.1 per share. $859 USD was the deal’s value. The SEC filing’s date was September 18, 2019. He also bought 296 shares that are worth $8,951 USD in the last month. This transaction decreased his ownership of German American Bancorp Inc to 0.12% stock market capitalization or 31,590 shares.

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 16,498 shares traded. German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) has declined 15.51% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GABC News: 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP – AFTER DEAL COMPLETION, ANTICIPATED THAT A BOARD MEMBER OF FIRST SECURITY WILL BE JOINING BOARD OF GERMAN AMERICAN; 21/05/2018 – German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Announces Completion of 5 Branch Network Purchase; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP – FIRST SECURITY COMMON SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $12.00 PER FIRST SECURITY SHARE; 22/05/2018 – German American Bancorp, Inc. and First Security, Inc. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement; 14/03/2018 German American Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP INC – TRANSACTION HAS AN AGGREGATE INDICATED VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $101.0 MLN; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN – MICHAEL BECKWITH, PRESIDENT & CEO OF FIRST SECURITY, WILL ASSUME NEWLY ESTABLISHED ROLE OF KENTUCKY DIVISIONAL PRESIDENT; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP INC – TRANSACTION HAS A VALUE OF $40.00 PER FIRST SECURITY COMMON SHARE; 13/04/2018 – German American Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – German American Bancorp 1Q EPS 51c

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company has market cap of $871.01 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. It has a 14.82 P/E ratio. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Analysts await German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 7.27% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.55 per share. GABC’s profit will be $15.73 million for 13.84 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by German American Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.