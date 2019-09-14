Raymond James & Associates Has Decreased Stake in Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) as Market Value Rose; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stock Price Declined While Trust Asset Management Decreased Position

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 41.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 15,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The institutional investor held 22,445 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, down from 38,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $114.38. About 194,109 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c; 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q EPS 60c; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 24/04/2018 – EPC Introduces 350 V eGaN® Power Transistor − 20 Times Smaller Than Comparable Silicon; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 06/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC SLAB.O : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $120; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silicon Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLAB); 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT

Trust Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 68.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc sold 955,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 431,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.11 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 5.92M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $239,300 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Monday, August 5. Shares for $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.01M for 24.70 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Trust Asset Management Llc, which manages about $633.33M and $364.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 161,367 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $325.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Williams Completes Rivervale South to Market Project to Help Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Northeastern U.S. – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hollencrest Mngmt owns 357,133 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Hightower Lta stated it has 0.4% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Prtnrs Grp Holding Ag stated it has 3.38% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Peoples Fincl Services accumulated 258 shares. Miller Howard Invests accumulated 1.14 million shares or 0.94% of the stock. Bb&T Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 40,521 were accumulated by Covington. Evergreen Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 13,485 shares. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora, a Illinois-based fund reported 807 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital LP has 8.67% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 20.63 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation owns 1.14 million shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 7,916 are held by Cetera Advisor Network Lc. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 565,116 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SLAB shares while 67 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 38.27% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macroview Investment Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 35 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Tru reported 692,083 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 887 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Rothschild Communications Asset Mngmt Us Inc owns 384,618 shares. Blair William And Il holds 3,620 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hudock Capital Group Lc accumulated 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 45,863 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma holds 798,986 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Ltd Llc reported 5,580 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 34,977 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Synovus Corp holds 48 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0.02% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 65,028 shares.

More notable recent Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Tupperware Brands, Silicon Laboratories, and Hawaiian Holdings Slumped Today – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Silicon Laboratories Stock Dropped Today – Motley Fool” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Silicon Labs Stock Soared Today – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Silicon Laboratories Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $69.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 497,468 shares to 24.39 million shares, valued at $2.72B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 83,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXU).

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 32.56% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SLAB’s profit will be $26.00M for 49.30 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Silicon Laboratories Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.