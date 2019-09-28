Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Olin (OLN); White Pine Investment Co Has Decreased Holding in Ford Motor Co (F) by $2.76 Million

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 18,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 114,744 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51M, up from 96,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.75. About 1.41M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin

White Pine Investment Co decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co sold 276,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 75,730 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, down from 352,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 31.85 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 19/03/2018 – DESKTOP METAL – FORD’S CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER WILL JOIN DESKTOP METAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – GENERAL ATLANTIC’S FORD: IPO MARKET `ON PRECIPICE’ OF COMEBACK; 10/03/2018 – The Province: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won…; 26/04/2018 – Ford Is Getting Out of Almost All of the American Car Business; 02/05/2018 – The vehicles were built at Ford’s Kentucky Plant between 2014 and 2017; 21/03/2018 – IBD: GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler Rise As Trump Wobbles On This Key Nafta Demand; 25/04/2018 – Ford beat analyst expectations, helped by lower taxes and cost cutting measures; 06/04/2018 – Ford wins approval for German banking licence; 15/03/2018 – Rugby-Hartley back, Ford and Care dropped for new-look England; 23/04/2018 – Keller Rohrback Files Suit Against Ford and Bosch over Alleged Diesel Emissions Cheating in F-250, F-350, and F-450 Super Duty Trucks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Registered Advisor Incorporated reported 19,175 shares. Arrow Fincl has 0.02% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Synovus Financial holds 0.01% or 41,161 shares. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 267,661 shares. Guggenheim Lc stated it has 0.08% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory has 0.06% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 13,675 are owned by Caprock Group. Kcm Advsrs Llc has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Goldman Sachs Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 75,000 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Green Square Capital Limited Co holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 27,241 shares. Grimes Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Groesbeck Invest Corporation Nj stated it has 250,000 shares. Moreover, Crestwood Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 7.83 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $211.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large (FNDX) by 25,012 shares to 83,348 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 5,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. Shares for $100,038 were bought by THORNTON JOHN L. 840,962 shares were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR, worth $8.00 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 75,168 shares. Brookstone Mgmt reported 122,814 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 23,392 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Ellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.25% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) holds 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 440 shares. Pnc Svcs Group holds 0% or 68,149 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 184,253 shares. Tortoise Cap Limited Liability invested in 42 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 480,518 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research has 0.02% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 184,877 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership invested in 385,111 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.75M shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Moreover, Oarsman has 1.4% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $716,852 activity. $4,077 worth of stock was bought by VERMILLION TERESA M on Friday, August 9. $4,479 worth of stock was bought by Shipp Earl L on Tuesday, August 6. On Wednesday, August 21 Alderman Heidi S bought $33,374 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 2,000 shares. $85,000 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by Smith Vince J. The insider BUNCH C ROBERT bought $178,490.